Giant Food Initiates Fundraising Drive for Victims of Katrina

QUINCY, Mass.- Giant Food is collecting customer donations for the Hurricane Katrina relief effort in the American Gulf Coast.

All Giant Food (stores in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia), and Super G (stores in Delaware and New Jersey) stores will participate.

All funds collected from the drive will go to the American Red Cross and America's Second Harvest-The Nation's Food Bank Network to help the victims of one of the most devastating storms in American history.

The supermarket chains are also collecting donations from associates at their main offices and distribution facilities.

"As we learn more and more about the horrific damage Katrina has caused, we see the need to give our associates and customers an easy way to contribute to the hurricane victims," said Marc Smith, President and CEO of The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company/Giant Food.

