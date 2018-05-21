Unattended Cooking Blamed for Salisbury Apartment Fire

(Photo: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say unattended cooking is to blame for a fire that damaged an apartment home in Salisbury.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said that shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, fire broke out in Kiana Miles' kitchen in Apt. H of the Mitchell Pond apartments at 113 Parsons Road.

Fifteen firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department responded to the scene and got the fire under control in 15 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $1,500 in combined damage to the structure and its contents.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

The Red Cross is assisting Miles, according to investigators.