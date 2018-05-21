Updated: Suspects in Seaford Home Invasion Threatened to Shoot 5-year-old Girl

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police are asking the public's help in identifying a car believed to have been used in a weekend home invasion in which one of the suspects put a gun up to a 5-year-old girl's head and threatened to shoot her.

Police described the vehicle as a black four-door passenger sedan with black wheels and rims.

The crime occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the Seaford Meadows complex The aforementioned car was seen in the vicinity when the incident occurred, according to police.

Seaford Police Chief Robert Kracyla said a 23-year-old woman was upstairs in her Seaford Meadows home when she heard commotion downstairs. According to the chief, a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun confronted the woman and demanded money before striking her in the head.

Kracyla said another masked suspect grabbed the woman's 5-year-old daughter and brought her upstairs. Kracyla said that while holding a gun up to the child's head, the suspect told the mother, "Tell me where it [the money] is or I will shoot her."

The woman had no money to give to the suspects, according to Kracyla. The suspects then ransacked the home before fleeing.

The 23-year-old victim was treated by paramedics on the scene for severe trauma to her left eye. Her daughter was not physically harmed, Kracyla said.

Kracyla said there were at least two suspects involved in the home invasion. The suspects are believed to have been black males.

The Seaford Police Criminal Investigations Division is asking anyone with

information about this crime - including identifying the car involved - to contact detectives at 302-629-6644 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Delaware Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved.