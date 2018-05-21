Maryland Democratic Candidates for Governor Focus on Hogan

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)

BALTIMORE (AP)- Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor spent their first primary debate focusing on the candidate who wasn't on stage with them, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Eight candidates debated for the first time in Baltimore Monday in a debate produced by Maryland Public Television in association with WBAL-TV.

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker began his remarks by saying too many Marylanders feel ignored and forgotten by Hogan.

Valerie Ervin, who is running in place of Kevin Kamenetz who died suddenly this month, says candidates are going to have to start defining each other.

The other candidates are Ben Jealous, James Jones, Richard Madaleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea , Krish Vignarajah and RalphJaffe.

The debate was to be broadcast from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday on MPT-HD, WBAL-TV, WBAL-AM, and WEAA-FM.