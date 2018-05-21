Dover Sears Department Store to Close

DOVER, Del.- Sears Holdings said it is closing a department store at the Dover Mall in early August.

The corporation said the Sears store in the Dover Mall would be shut down as part of an effort to consolidate its stores to help adjust to a refocused business strategy.

"We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced," the company said in a statement.

It's unclear how many employees will be affected by the closure. Sears declined to say the number of people who currently work at the store.

The Sears Auto Center will remain open at the mall, according to the statement.