1 In Critical Condition Following Delmar Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man in Critical Condition Following Delmar Crash

Posted: May 21, 2018 4:50 PM Updated:

DELMAR, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a single car crash in Delmar that left a man in critical condition. 

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on Old Stage Road, just south of Whitesville Road. 

According to police, a 2002 GMC Yukon, driven by 35-year-old Juan Gomez-Gomez of Laurel, was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed while passing other vehicles,when a rear tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control. The car traveled off the road and overturned multiple times. 

Gomez-Gomez and his passenger were ejected from the car, police said.

Gomez-Gomez was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland with minor injuries. The passenger, a 30-year-old Laurel, Delaware man, was also transported to PRMC, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Gomez-Gomez was allegedly impaired. He faces charges of vehicular assault first degree, DUI, unreasonable speed and no valid license, police said.

Arrest action is pending extradition from Maryland, where he is being held as an out-of-state fugitive.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Sgt. A. Mendez of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020. 

