Driver Found in Seaford Pond Faces Drug Charges

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police broke a car window and administered an overdose drug when officers found an unresponsive man partly submerged in a retention pond Sunday.

Officers responded to a complaint of a car in a pond and found 37-year-old Casey Brenner, of Millsboro, slumped over the steering wheel. The engine was still running and the car was in drive, police said.

According to police, Brenner was very pale and didn't appear to be breathing. Officers pulled him from the car and administered life-saving breaths until paramedics arrived on scene and revived him with Narcan.

Police said they found seven bags of heroin in the driver's seat.

Brenner was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then arrested for possession of heroin and driving under the influence of drugs.