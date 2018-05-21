Ocean City Responds After Video of Criminal Activity During Cruisin' Weekend

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City's mayor and police department are speaking out after video showed a large fight and a truck driving wildly on the Ocean City Boardwalk over the weekend.

Mayor Rick Meehan says one person was arrested and another arrest was pending on Monday morning. He called the videos unfortunate, and said the city won't tolerate criminal activity.

"If the laws are broken, we are going to press charges," he tells WBOC. "We are going to make arrests and if that deters some people from coming to Ocean City, so be it."

Lindsay Richard, an Ocean City Police Department spokesperson, says although the videotaped incidents garnered a lot of attention, criminal activity was statistically low throughout the weekend. She says the department did all it could to combat the incidents as they occurred.

"We had literally every officer working this weekend in addition to other allied agencies that came into assist us," she explains. "So the things that did occur we were able to address very quickly."

Meehan said the city had seen improvements to Cruisin' Ocean City and believed the new special events zone helped as well. But as some violence and illegal activity still occurred, Meehan says the next steps are working with business owners and Cruisin' participants themselves to ensure more compliance.

"This is our community," he says. "We know we want to keep it safe and we are going to do what we can to make sure that happens."