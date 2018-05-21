Damage From Rain Still Causing Problems for Homeowners Across Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md.- The sun may have been back out shining Monday afternoon, but the aftermath from Friday and Saturday's rain is still being felt peninsula wide. And a lot of those problems center around people's homes.

From leaking roofs, to flooded crawl spaces, water restoration crews are out helping people with drainage and water-related issues.

"The leak started in the roof up here," Paul Davis Restoration of Delmarva technician, Michael Faulkner explains as he locates the leak in one homeowner's roof.



Even days after the storms, experts still say things are pretty serious.



"The carpet and the pad got wet, and even the floor," Faulkner said as he cleans up and dries out the space inside one home.



The first step experts, like Austin Ireland from Dry-Tek Environmental, stress is to get the water out.



"Quickly evacuate all the water and then put in a permanent sump pump, and possibly a permanent drainage system, in to prevent flooding again," Ireland said.



And experts agree, the sooner that's done, the better. Problems can go beyond mold and rot.



"You can also have a lot of foundation problems that come with that. Walls are meant to hold a compressive load, the weight of the home. When the soil when it gets wet, it gets very heavy, and actually can push against that foundation wall. You can start to see cracking of those walls also," said Bill Anderson=,, president of DryZone.