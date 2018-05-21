Lingering Rain Water Remains Issue for Delmarva Farmers

DELMARVA- After days of heavy rainfall hit Delmarva last week, many farmers on the peninsula are waiting for pools of water to evaporate from fields on their properties.

Charles Wright IV with Cornerstone Farm Inc. in Mardela Springs, Maryland, said enough water has pooled on top of fields to delay the planting of soybean crops and will also require some corn to be re-planted after things dry out.

"Hopefully we can get started by Saturday, getting back to planting some of the fields," he said.

In Sussex County, Delaware, Matt Smith with T.S. Smith & Sons said rain made one field so muddy that it will likely cost the farm an entire crop of string beans.

"There was too much water laying on the field...The stand is going to be uneven. I fear I'm gonna have a loss there," he said.

Kitty Holtz with the Delaware Farm Bureau said it's unclear exactly how much financial loss farmers will take from the recent rainfall, but noted some crops can't be replanted.

Still, Holtz noted there's one thing many farmers will want: sunlight.

"They're anxious for it to dry out so they can get back out into the fields," she said.