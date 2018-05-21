NEW DETAILS: Parkside High Student Arrested for Assaulting 14-Year-Old in School Guidance Office

SALISBURY, Md.- Court documents say the Parkside High School student arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student during school hours did so in a school guidance office room.

According to District Court statements, 19-year-old Jose Miguel Vazquez-Ramos had reached out to the 14-year-old back in March via text, sending her sexually explicit messages and requested oral sex.

The 14-year-old told investigators that between the hours of 11:48 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. May 15, she was inside the guidance room when Vazquez-Ramos entered. According to court records, the girl claimed she felt pressured and threatened by Vazquez-Ramos to perform sexual acts and he assaulted her.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested Vazquez-Ramos on Monday. Authorities said the student-suspect agreed to be interviewed by police without a lawyer, where he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit texts with the 14-year-old, including his requests for oral sex. He also told police he thought the girl was 15.

Vazquez-Ramos was charged with felony sexual solicitation of a minor, and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sex offense, second-degree assault and perverted practice.

The 19-year-old appeared in court Tuesday for a bail hearing, where bail was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 21 in Wicomico County.