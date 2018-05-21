Sussex County Board of Adjustment Approves Hudson Fields Exemption

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- On Monday night the Sussex County Board of Adjustment granted Hudson Fields a special events exemption from future zoning restrictions.

This was the third time Hudson Fields presented its case to the board with hopes of being grandfathered in. Owner Christian Hudson says the property has held a variety of special events since the 1950s.

"My grandfather started this, we've been here for generations. My brother and I both have kids now, we're not going anywhere. We're going to keep doing the same thing that we've always been doing and our ancestors did before us," Hudson said.

Hudson says he's thankful that the exemption will prevent future restrictions from limiting any concerts, weddings, charitable events, etc. Hudson Fields is set to host Jake Owen and Old Dominion this summer.

"That's really what it's all about. We're just asking to try to stay open as a viable place to have community events," Hudson said.

Some members of the board recognized the unique atmosphere that the field provides to Sussex County.

"It could be all houses, or it could be a shopping center, but they are providing a service to the public that no one else has stepped up to do or has been doing for the last 40 years," Boardmember Ellen Magee said.

While Hudson says some neighbors have complained about the noise that concerts bring to the area, no opposing evidence was presented to the board for this exemption.