Virginia Leaders Propose Spending Plan That Expands Medicaid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Top Republican lawmakers in Virginia are unveiling a new budget proposal that will expand Medicaid, give state workers raises and boost the state's rainy-day fund.

Sen. Emmett Hanger and Republican Del. Chris Jones unveiled their plan Monday.

The plan will face its first big hurdle Tuesday when the Senate reconvenes. Republican leaders in the Senate oppose Medicaid expansion and could try and block Hanger and Jones' proposed budget.

Republicans are currently split on whether to expand Medicaid after years of near unified opposition. The disagreement has led to a lengthy stalemate on the state budget.

State government will shut down July 1 if no budget is passed.