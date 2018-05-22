Salisbury Men's Lacrosse Team Gets Jedi Blessing

SALISBURY, Md.- The Force will be with the Salisbury University men's lacrosse team when it competes for a national title this weekend.

Salisbury will take on Wesleyan (Conn.) University on Sunday, May 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium in the NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse National Championship. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.