Police: 1 Dead After Small Plane Crashes, Burns in Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP/WBOC)- One person has died after a small plane crashed in a field near a regional airport in southeastern Virginia.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday approximately .3 mile beyond the runway of the Chesapeake Regional Airport.

The plane caught fire and burned after the crash. State police did not indicate if others were on board. The incident remains under investigation.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac wrote in an email that the agency is also investigating. She said the plane was a Piper PA28.