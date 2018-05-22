New "Tactical Training Center" Planning Open in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- A proposed tactical training center could soon be opening its doors in Wicomico County, Maryland. The center would provide realistic active shooter training to law enforcement agencies and the military.

"It's a place where we can accurately simulate scenarios that [people] would face on the street without them having to use any force really," said Evan Avnet, CEO of Tactical American Security Consulting.

Avnet said the training center will feature 360-degree video coverage so commanders can play back video in a debrief to see what officers did right or wrong.

The center will also feature environmental controls.

"What we're hoping to do with this is put the officer in as many situations as we can possibly think of to where that officer will have to react. If he reacts wrong, in training, that's perfectly fine. Nobody's hurt, no damage done. We can make him re-do it, re-do it, re-do it a dozen times 'til he acts right," said retired Delmar Police Chief Hal Saylor, who supports the center's mission.

Avnet said the center will also offer the public classes on how to protect themselves, but he said anyone looking to train will undergo extensive clearance and a background check.

Avnet said they are currently looking at locations for the tactical training center.