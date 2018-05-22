Arrests Made in Salisbury Armored Truck Robbery

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department and the Baltimore FBI say three men have been arrested and charged in connection to January's armored truck robbery at the State Employees Credit Union in the 1100 block of Mt. Hermon Road in Salisbury.

At around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 22, police responded to the SECU after a Loomis Armored Truck parked at the branch was robbed. According to investigators, the 31-year-old driver of the truck was servicing an ATM machine when three men approached him and demanded money. The driver was disarmed of his service weapon and his hands were tied up. The suspects then stole the driver's company-issued handgun and stole a total of $1.3 million before running away.

Salisbury police and the FBI said Tuesday that Orneth Patrick South, 48, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Ryan Shevin Smith, 38, of Princess Anne, Maryland; and Michael D. Watts, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, have each been charged with interference with interstate commerce by robbery; use, carry or brandish a firearm in relation to a crime of violence; and conspiracy. All three are in federal custody, authorities said.

Each suspect faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the robbery, and up to life in prison for the firearm charge.

The FBI and Salisbury police detailed the arrests during a Tuesday afternoon press conference held at Salisbury Police Department headquarters.