Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug Charges

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man on multiple drug related offenses after he was stopped for a traffic violation.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:26 p.m. on Mon., May 21, when a Trooper stopped a silver Ford Crown Victoria driven by Jeffrey M. Helm Jr., (31) for speeding, on E. Lebanon Rd. in the area of S. State St.

Once the trooper made contact with Helm, he was unable to provide proof of insurance.

While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle the Trooper detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the center console area. Upon continuing the search the following was discovered:

1.35 grams of heroin

409 doses of LSD

70.06 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

375.16 grams of marijuana

2.6 grams of cocaine

72.4 grams of THC infused cookies

105.48 grams of butane honey oils

375 mgs. Of “Cheese Hits” (marijuana infused cheese snacks)

26 grams of resin oils in multiple glass containers

49 THC cartridges

Helm was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3 where he was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (5 counts)

Possession of Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 4 Quantity

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 5 Quantity

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity w/ Aggravating Factor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Speeding

No Proof of Insurance

Helm was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on $56,851 unsecured bail.