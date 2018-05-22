Sussex County Proposes $177 Million Budget

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex County officials on Tuesday unveiled a proposed $177 million budget for Fiscal Year 2019.

Among many other initiatives, the new budget will fund 22 more Delaware State Police troopers in Sussex County and provide an additional $700,000 to local fire company operations. The county says $500,000 of that amount will be earmarked for rising ambulance service costs.

The county has budgeted $1.2 million next year for new internet expansion. The move comes after the county announced an incentive program a week ago to bring broadband in. Today the county also said $1 million will be put towards land preservation efforts, and $2.4 million will go to infrastructure development in the County’s Delaware Coastal Business Park.

“This budget does a lot of heavy lifting to fund our general day-to-day costs, but it makes serious long-term investments for Sussex County’s future,” says County Administrator Todd Lawson. “Our community and our economy are growing, and we must continue to do all that we can to meet the needs so Sussex County remains as attractive and competitive as it is today.”

Property taxes and building permit fees are not increased under the proposed budget, but water and sewer fees will go up roughly $6 each annually. If approved, this will be the 29th year that Sussex County property tax rates stay the same.

The Sussex County Council will hold a public workshop on the proposed budget during the June 19th meeting. At that point, people may provide commentary in person. Comments are also accepted via email at budget@sussexcountyde.gov.

For a complete list of the budget change highlights, click here. For the budget in its entirety and the budget presentation, click here.