Slaughter Beach Under Recreational Water Advisory

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- A water quality advisory has been issued for Slaughter Beach, after a bacteria test showed results above the recreational water quality standard.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the migrating shorebirds have been leaving their droppings along the Delaware Bay coast, which contain the same fecal indicator bacteria used to test recreation water quality. Increased rainfall can result in these indicator bacteria washing into shore waters.

Additional water quality samples have been taken at Slaughter Beach, and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits, DNREC said.