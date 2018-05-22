Hogan Campaign Reports Raising More than $1.2M in 35 Days - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Campaign Reports Raising More than $1.2M in 35 Days

Posted: May 22, 2018 5:04 PM Updated:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo: AP/Steve Ruark) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo: AP/Steve Ruark)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's re-election campaign flashed robust campaign fundraising results Tuesday before a midnight filing deadline.

Tom Kelso, who heads Hogan's campaign finance committee, wrote supporters in a memo that the governor and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford raised $1.2 million between April 10 and May 15, just after Maryland's legislative session ended. The governor and state legislators can't raise money during the 90-day session.

"In total, we have raised $19.3 million over the past four years for the Hogan-Rutherford ticket, and the Maryland Republican Party collectively - an astonishing amount, especially considering longstanding political realities and the well-known Democratic Party registration advantage in Maryland," Kelso wrote.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in the state. Hogan, who is unopposed for the GOP nomination, is seeking to become the first Republican governor to win re-election in Maryland since 1954.

Hogan, who became the first candidate to win the Maryland governorship with public campaign financing in 2014, also is reporting more than $9 million cash on hand. That's putting him on a path to having a big financial edge over the winner of the Democratic nomination in a crowded June 26 primary.

Jim Shea, one of nine Democratic candidates seeking the nomination, is reporting that his campaign has $1.4 million cash on hand. Shea, a Baltimore attorney who was chairman of the state's largest law firm, reports raising nearly $700,000 between Jan. 10 and May 15. He has raised $2.9 million for the cycle to date.

"We are in a strong position to introduce Jim to voters in more substantial ways, including through broadcast television ads, and continuing to organize and do outreach to Marylanders across the state," said Brian Doory, Shea's campaign manager.

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker, the two-term chief executive of Maryland's second most populous county, and his running mate, Elizabeth Embry, report having about $578,000 cash on hand.

Kevin Kamenetz, the Baltimore County executive who died suddenly this month, had raised the most money among the Democratic gubernatorial candidates. It appears unlikely his running mate who stepped forward to run in his place last week, Valerie Ervin, will be able to access more than $2 million Kamenetz had in his own campaign account. Ervin reported $164,000 cash on hand Tuesday.

