Delaware Senate Bill Aims to Beef up School Security

DOVER, Del.- A new state Senate bill seeks to create a $65 million fund to help public and charter schools in Delaware pay for school safety capital projects.

Under Senate Bill 215, schools could apply for money to help pay for the installation of bullet resistant glass or film, screening of individuals or containers and packages that enter school buildings, and the installation of key card entrances and video cameras.

The fund would be administered through the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

In order to be able to apply for funding, the legislation requires that a school have two trained and armed individuals on staff to provide security services.

Those security staffers would not include a School Resource Officer stationed at a school.