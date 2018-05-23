Dover Police: Pair Arrested With 113 Bags of Heroin

DOVER, Del.- A traffic stop in Dover led to the arrests of two men and the seizure of 113 bags of heroin.

Dover police said that shortly after noon Tuesday, Javon Young, 24, of Dover, and Major Foster, 19, of Houston, Delaware, were stopped for a traffic violation in the area of North Governors Avenue and William Street.

During the stop it was learned that Young had two capiases for his arrest. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 52 bags of heroin inside, according to police. Foster was also found in possession of an additional 61 bags of heroin in his waistband, police said.

Both suspects were arrested without incident.

Young was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree conspiracy, local fugitive and traffic offenses. He was released on $11,400 unsecured bond on the following charges.

Foster was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, tampering with evidence and second-degree conspiracy. He was released on $22,250 unsecured bond on the following charges.