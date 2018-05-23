Dover Man Arrested on Firearms Charges Following Fight

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say a man is facing firearms and related charges after he fired a gun while officers were investigating a complaint about people fighting in the area of Vera Way and College Road.

Police said that shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a report of people fighting. While on their way to the scene, officers received information a man wearing a dark shirt and tan pants got out of a vehicle at the scene and fired a weapon and then fled. After interviewing several people at the scene, officers located the vehicle in the area of Walker Road and North State Street and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

Eric Lloyd, 25, was taken into custody without incident. Officers then located a shotgun in the front passenger seat with the same ammunition that was found on scene, according to police.

Lloyd was charged with possession of firearm during commission of felony, four counts of aggravated menacing and five counts of reckless endangering. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $32,500 secured bond.