Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards $12.5 Million to 18 Counties

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.

This critical Fiscal Year 2019 funding will go toward 57 projects in 18 counties, from Garrett to Wicomico counties as well as Baltimore City.

Funded projects include the dredging of local and federal navigation channels, maintaining public boating access facilities, improving and upgrading existing infrastructure such as bulkheads, parking, piers and ramps, and purchase of rescue equipment for emergency and first responders.

Waterway Improvement Fund Projects for FY19 include:

Anne Arundel County

Solley Cove Park, Curtis Bay

Construction of new boat launch facility

$500,000 in matching funds

Bodkin Creek, Pasadena

Entrance channel maintenance dredging

$329,000 in matching funds

Cypress Creek, Severna Park

Maintenance dredging

$379,000 in matching funds

Eli, Sloop and Long Cove, Pasadena

Maintenance dredging

$353,000 in matching funds

Lake Ogeleton, Annapolis

Entrance channel maintenance dredging

$329,000 in matching funds

Cornfield Creek, Lake Shore

Maintenance dredging

$267,750 in matching funds

Sandy Point State Park

Renovation of marina comfort station

$200,000

Cox Creek, Curtis Bay

Entrance channel maintenance dredging

$196,250 in matching funds

Snug Harbor, Shady Side

Access channel dredging

$161,500 in matching funds

Cattail Creek, Severna Park

Maintenance dredging

$133,000 in matching funds

City Dock, Annapolis

Dinghy landing improvements

$99,000

Baltimore City

Middle Branch Park

Improvements to pier and parking lot including Americans with Disabilities Act access

$99,000

Baltimore City Fire Department

Purchase of inflatable fire/water rescue vessel and motor

$20,000 in matching funds

Baltimore County

Merritt Point Park, Dundalk

Repair and rehabilitation of boat launch facilities

$99,500

Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, Middle River

Purchase replacement fire/water rescue vessel

$50,000 in matching funds

Calvert County

Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons

Boat basin pier and bulkhead replacement

$75,000 in matching funds

Hallowing Point State Park, Prince Frederick

Maryland Natural Resource Police boatlift

$30,000



Calvert County Department of Public Safety Fire-Rescue-EMS

Purchase of inflatable fire/water rescue vessel

$10,000 in matching funds

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston

Boat ramp and marina renovations

$98,000

Crouse Park, Denton

Installation of floating dock

$95,825

Cecil County

Elk River Park, Elkton

Engineering for dredging of channel

$55,000

Charles County

Smallwood State Park, Sweden Point Marina

Replacement of parking lot lights with energy efficient fixtures

$60,000

Dorchester County

Cambridge Marine Terminal, Cambridge

Construction of 645 foot steel bulkhead with utilities and paving

$2 million

Elliott Island Marina

Replacement of jetty

$150,000

Town of Vienna Waterfront, Vienna

Boat ramp and dock improvements

$99,000

Taylors Island Road

Replacement of bulkhead and restoration of parking area at landing

$80,000

Town of Secretary

Replacement of pier at boat ramp

$60,000

Garrett County

Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove

Engineering, permitting and dredging of cove

$1.115 million in matching funds

Deep Creek Lake State Park, Swanton

Replacement of dock at park boat ramp

$150,000

Harford County

Otter Point Creek and Bush River, Abingdon

Maintenance dredging

$750,000

Otter Point Creek Boat Launch, Abingdon

Repairs to the existing finger piers, boat ramp and adjacent parking lot

$99,000

West Taylors Creek, Joppa

Maintenance dredging of channel west of Mariner Point Park boat ramp

$63,250 in matching funds

Rumsey Island and Taylor Creek, Joppa

Maintenance dredging of channel to restore access

$45,000 in matching funds

Havre de Grace City Yacht Basin

Redecking of pier and finger piers

$29,000

Kent County

Chestertown Marina

Improvements including ramp, piers, bulkhead and parking

$99,000

Quaker Neck Landing Road, Chestertown

Replace existing pier at landing with new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible pier above flood elevation

$97,500

Montgomery County

Seneca Landing Park, Poolesville

Construct and install a Americans with Disabilities Act accessible boat ramp and floating dock

$99,500

Prince George’s County

National Park Service, Fort Washington Marina

Removal of a derelict Dock D

$99,500

Queen Anne’s County

Prices Creek, Stevensville

Maintenance dredging

$800,000 tax district loan

Kent Narrows, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Channel, Chester

Maintenance dredging of north side of channel

$400,000

Chesapeake Heritage & Visitor Center, Chester

Replacement of failing bulkhead and dredging

$202,500 in matching funds

Matapeake Marine Terminal, Stevensville

Purchase of Maryland Natural Resources Police Patrol Boat

$100,000

Centreville Wharf

Boat slip improvements including water, electric and lighting

$85,000

Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department

Purchase of thermal imaging camera

$10,000 in matching funds

Somerset County

Rumbley Harbor

Replace deteriorating county dock and retaining walls

$99,000

Ewell County Dock, Smith Island

Repairs to stringers, mooring piles, curbing and decking

$50,000

St. Mary’s County

Leonardtown Wharf

Construction of transient boat dock and slips

$99,500

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

Purchase side scan sonar for fire boat

$14,000 in matching funds

Talbot County

Tongers Basin, Knapps Narrows, Tilghman Island

Maintenance dredging

$100,000

Oxford Boating Facilities

Install floating dinghy dock at F-dock and improvements at new boat ramp

$50,000

Back Creek Park, St. Michaels

Dredging at San Domingo Creek town dock

$36,000

Washington County

National Park Service, Four Locks Boat Ramp, Clear Spring

Construction of Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalk, boat ramp repairs and new floating dock

$183,427 in matching funds

Greenbrier State Park, Boonsboro

Boating facility improvements

$75,000

Wicomico County

Cedar Hill Marina, Bivalve

Bulkhead and finger pier replacement

$99,000

Regional and Statewide

Funds toward replacement of J. Millard Tawes icebreaking buoy tender

$1 million

Dredging/navigation/storm damage in designated public shallow water channels or publicly owned boating facilities that occur outside the budget cycle or exceed statewide appropriated funding amount

$370,998

General maintenance and improvements at Eastern Region boating facilities

$50,000

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.