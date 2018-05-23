Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards $12.5 Million to 18 Counties

This critical Fiscal Year 2019 funding will go toward 57 projects in 18 counties, from Garrett to Wicomico counties as well as Baltimore City.
Funded projects include the dredging of local and federal navigation channels, maintaining public boating access facilities, improving and upgrading existing infrastructure such as bulkheads, parking, piers and ramps, and purchase of rescue equipment for emergency and first responders.
Waterway Improvement Fund Projects for FY19 include:
Anne Arundel County
Solley Cove Park, Curtis Bay
Construction of new boat launch facility
$500,000 in matching funds
Bodkin Creek, Pasadena
Entrance channel maintenance dredging
$329,000 in matching funds
Cypress Creek, Severna Park
Maintenance dredging
$379,000 in matching funds
Eli, Sloop and Long Cove, Pasadena
Maintenance dredging
$353,000 in matching funds
Lake Ogeleton, Annapolis
Entrance channel maintenance dredging
$329,000 in matching funds
Cornfield Creek, Lake Shore
Maintenance dredging
$267,750 in matching funds
Sandy Point State Park
Renovation of marina comfort station
$200,000
Cox Creek, Curtis Bay
Entrance channel maintenance dredging
$196,250 in matching funds
Snug Harbor, Shady Side
Access channel dredging
$161,500 in matching funds
Cattail Creek, Severna Park
Maintenance dredging
$133,000 in matching funds
City Dock, Annapolis
Dinghy landing improvements
$99,000
Baltimore City
Middle Branch Park
Improvements to pier and parking lot including Americans with Disabilities Act access
$99,000
Baltimore City Fire Department
Purchase of inflatable fire/water rescue vessel and motor
$20,000 in matching funds
Baltimore County
Merritt Point Park, Dundalk
Repair and rehabilitation of boat launch facilities
$99,500
Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, Middle River
Purchase replacement fire/water rescue vessel
$50,000 in matching funds
Calvert County
Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons
Boat basin pier and bulkhead replacement
$75,000 in matching funds
Hallowing Point State Park, Prince Frederick
Maryland Natural Resource Police boatlift
$30,000
Calvert County Department of Public Safety Fire-Rescue-EMS
Purchase of inflatable fire/water rescue vessel
$10,000 in matching funds
Caroline County
Choptank Marina, Preston
Boat ramp and marina renovations
$98,000
Crouse Park, Denton
Installation of floating dock
$95,825
Cecil County
Elk River Park, Elkton
Engineering for dredging of channel
$55,000
Charles County
Smallwood State Park, Sweden Point Marina
Replacement of parking lot lights with energy efficient fixtures
$60,000
Dorchester County
Cambridge Marine Terminal, Cambridge
Construction of 645 foot steel bulkhead with utilities and paving
$2 million
Elliott Island Marina
Replacement of jetty
$150,000
Town of Vienna Waterfront, Vienna
Boat ramp and dock improvements
$99,000
Taylors Island Road
Replacement of bulkhead and restoration of parking area at landing
$80,000
Town of Secretary
Replacement of pier at boat ramp
$60,000
Garrett County
Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove
Engineering, permitting and dredging of cove
$1.115 million in matching funds
Deep Creek Lake State Park, Swanton
Replacement of dock at park boat ramp
$150,000
Harford County
Otter Point Creek and Bush River, Abingdon
Maintenance dredging
$750,000
Otter Point Creek Boat Launch, Abingdon
Repairs to the existing finger piers, boat ramp and adjacent parking lot
$99,000
West Taylors Creek, Joppa
Maintenance dredging of channel west of Mariner Point Park boat ramp
$63,250 in matching funds
Rumsey Island and Taylor Creek, Joppa
Maintenance dredging of channel to restore access
$45,000 in matching funds
Havre de Grace City Yacht Basin
Redecking of pier and finger piers
$29,000
Kent County
Chestertown Marina
Improvements including ramp, piers, bulkhead and parking
$99,000
Quaker Neck Landing Road, Chestertown
Replace existing pier at landing with new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible pier above flood elevation
$97,500
Montgomery County
Seneca Landing Park, Poolesville
Construct and install a Americans with Disabilities Act accessible boat ramp and floating dock
$99,500
Prince George’s County
National Park Service, Fort Washington Marina
Removal of a derelict Dock D
$99,500
Queen Anne’s County
Prices Creek, Stevensville
Maintenance dredging
$800,000 tax district loan
Kent Narrows, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Channel, Chester
Maintenance dredging of north side of channel
$400,000
Chesapeake Heritage & Visitor Center, Chester
Replacement of failing bulkhead and dredging
$202,500 in matching funds
Matapeake Marine Terminal, Stevensville
Purchase of Maryland Natural Resources Police Patrol Boat
$100,000
Centreville Wharf
Boat slip improvements including water, electric and lighting
$85,000
Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department
Purchase of thermal imaging camera
$10,000 in matching funds
Somerset County
Rumbley Harbor
Replace deteriorating county dock and retaining walls
$99,000
Ewell County Dock, Smith Island
Repairs to stringers, mooring piles, curbing and decking
$50,000
St. Mary’s County
Leonardtown Wharf
Construction of transient boat dock and slips
$99,500
Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Purchase side scan sonar for fire boat
$14,000 in matching funds
Talbot County
Tongers Basin, Knapps Narrows, Tilghman Island
Maintenance dredging
$100,000
Oxford Boating Facilities
Install floating dinghy dock at F-dock and improvements at new boat ramp
$50,000
Back Creek Park, St. Michaels
Dredging at San Domingo Creek town dock
$36,000
Washington County
National Park Service, Four Locks Boat Ramp, Clear Spring
Construction of Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalk, boat ramp repairs and new floating dock
$183,427 in matching funds
Greenbrier State Park, Boonsboro
Boating facility improvements
$75,000
Wicomico County
Cedar Hill Marina, Bivalve
Bulkhead and finger pier replacement
$99,000
Regional and Statewide
Funds toward replacement of J. Millard Tawes icebreaking buoy tender
$1 million
Dredging/navigation/storm damage in designated public shallow water channels or publicly owned boating facilities that occur outside the budget cycle or exceed statewide appropriated funding amount
$370,998
General maintenance and improvements at Eastern Region boating facilities
$50,000
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.