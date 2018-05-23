Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards $12.5 Million to 18 Co - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund Awards $12.5 Million to 18 Counties

Posted: May 23, 2018
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.

This critical Fiscal Year 2019 funding will go toward 57 projects in 18 counties, from Garrett to Wicomico counties as well as Baltimore City.

 
Funded projects include the dredging of local and federal navigation channels, maintaining public boating access facilities, improving and upgrading existing infrastructure such as bulkheads, parking, piers and ramps, and purchase of rescue equipment for emergency and first responders.
 
Waterway Improvement Fund Projects for FY19 include:
 

Anne Arundel County

Solley Cove Park, Curtis Bay 
Construction of new boat launch facility
$500,000 in matching funds

Bodkin Creek, Pasadena
Entrance channel maintenance dredging
$329,000 in matching funds

Cypress Creek, Severna Park
Maintenance dredging
$379,000 in matching funds

Eli, Sloop and Long Cove, Pasadena 
Maintenance dredging
$353,000 in matching funds

Lake Ogeleton, Annapolis
Entrance channel maintenance dredging
$329,000 in matching funds

Cornfield Creek, Lake Shore
Maintenance dredging
$267,750 in matching funds 

Sandy Point State Park
Renovation of marina comfort station
$200,000 

Cox Creek, Curtis Bay
Entrance channel maintenance dredging
$196,250 in matching funds

Snug Harbor, Shady Side
Access channel dredging
$161,500 in matching funds

Cattail Creek, Severna Park
Maintenance dredging
$133,000 in matching funds 

City Dock, Annapolis
Dinghy landing improvements
$99,000 

Baltimore City

Middle Branch Park
Improvements to pier and parking lot including Americans with Disabilities Act access
$99,000 

Baltimore City Fire Department
Purchase of inflatable fire/water rescue vessel and motor
$20,000 in matching funds

Baltimore County

Merritt Point Park, Dundalk 
Repair and rehabilitation of boat launch facilities
 $99,500

Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, Middle River
Purchase replacement fire/water rescue vessel
$50,000 in matching funds

Calvert County

Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons
Boat basin pier and bulkhead replacement
$75,000 in matching funds

Hallowing Point State Park, Prince Frederick
Maryland Natural Resource Police boatlift
$30,000
 
Calvert County Department of Public Safety Fire-Rescue-EMS
Purchase of inflatable fire/water rescue vessel 
$10,000 in matching funds

Caroline County

Choptank Marina, Preston
Boat ramp and marina renovations 
$98,000

Crouse Park, Denton
Installation of floating dock
$95,825 

Cecil County

Elk River Park, Elkton
Engineering for dredging of channel 
$55,000

Charles County

Smallwood State Park, Sweden Point Marina
Replacement of parking lot lights with energy efficient fixtures
$60,000

Dorchester County

Cambridge Marine Terminal, Cambridge
Construction of 645 foot steel bulkhead with utilities and paving 
$2 million

Elliott Island Marina
Replacement of jetty
$150,000

Town of Vienna Waterfront, Vienna
Boat ramp and dock improvements
$99,000 

Taylors Island Road
Replacement of bulkhead and restoration of parking area at landing
$80,000

Town of Secretary
Replacement of pier at boat ramp 
$60,000

Garrett County

Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove
Engineering, permitting and dredging of cove
$1.115 million in matching funds

Deep Creek Lake State Park, Swanton
Replacement of dock at park boat ramp
$150,000

Harford County

Otter Point Creek and Bush River, Abingdon
Maintenance dredging
$750,000

Otter Point Creek Boat Launch, Abingdon
Repairs to the existing finger piers, boat ramp and adjacent parking lot
$99,000 

West Taylors Creek, Joppa
Maintenance dredging of channel west of Mariner Point Park boat ramp
$63,250 in matching funds 

Rumsey Island and Taylor Creek, Joppa
Maintenance dredging of channel to restore access
$45,000 in matching funds

Havre de Grace City Yacht Basin
Redecking of pier and finger piers
$29,000

Kent County

Chestertown Marina
Improvements including ramp, piers, bulkhead and parking
$99,000 

Quaker Neck Landing Road, Chestertown
Replace existing pier at landing with new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible pier above flood elevation
$97,500

Montgomery County

Seneca Landing Park, Poolesville
Construct and install a Americans with Disabilities Act accessible boat ramp and floating dock
$99,500

Prince George’s County

National Park Service, Fort Washington Marina
Removal of a derelict Dock D
$99,500

Queen Anne’s County

Prices Creek, Stevensville
Maintenance dredging
$800,000 tax district loan

Kent Narrows, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Channel, Chester
Maintenance dredging of north side of channel
$400,000

Chesapeake Heritage & Visitor Center, Chester 
Replacement of failing bulkhead and dredging
$202,500 in matching funds

Matapeake Marine Terminal, Stevensville 
Purchase of Maryland Natural Resources Police Patrol Boat 
$100,000 

Centreville Wharf
Boat slip improvements including water, electric and lighting
$85,000 

Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department
Purchase of thermal imaging camera
$10,000 in matching funds

Somerset County

Rumbley Harbor
Replace deteriorating county dock and retaining walls 
$99,000 

Ewell County Dock, Smith Island
Repairs to stringers, mooring piles, curbing and decking
$50,000

St. Mary’s County

Leonardtown Wharf
Construction of transient boat dock and slips
$99,500 

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
Purchase side scan sonar for fire boat 
$14,000 in matching funds

Talbot County

Tongers Basin, Knapps Narrows, Tilghman Island
Maintenance dredging
$100,000

Oxford Boating Facilities
Install floating dinghy dock at F-dock and improvements at new boat ramp
$50,000

Back Creek Park, St. Michaels 
Dredging at San Domingo Creek town dock
$36,000

Washington County

National Park Service, Four Locks Boat Ramp, Clear Spring
Construction of Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalk, boat ramp repairs and new floating dock
$183,427 in matching funds

Greenbrier State Park, Boonsboro
Boating facility improvements
$75,000

Wicomico County

Cedar Hill Marina, Bivalve
Bulkhead and finger pier replacement
$99,000

Regional and Statewide

Funds toward replacement of J. Millard Tawes icebreaking buoy tender 
$1 million

Dredging/navigation/storm damage in designated public shallow water channels or publicly owned boating facilities that occur outside the budget cycle or exceed statewide appropriated funding amount
$370,998 

General maintenance and improvements at Eastern Region boating facilities
$50,000

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.

