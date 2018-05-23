MTA Eliminating E-ZPass Transponder Fee for New Customers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Transportation Authority will permanently eliminate the $7.50 E-ZPass Maryland transponder fee for all new customers.

The Hogan Administration said Wednesday that waiving the transponder fee will put $46 million back into Marylanders’ wallets over the next five years. In 2015, the governor announced major toll rollbacks across the state, resulting in what he said were $270 million in savings.

“ , we continue moving forward with a commitment to provide relief for Maryland taxpayers by putting an additional $46 million back into the pockets of hardworking middle class families, retirees, and small businesses - and back into our growing economy,” said Hogan. “Three years ago I stood here at this very spot and began a statewide toll cut that started with $270 million - the first time tolls had been cut in Maryland in 50 years - and with ’s transponder fee elimination, we have now cut taxes, tolls, and fees by over $1.2 billion in the last four years.”

Hogan says free transponders eliminate $6 million in fees and provide new E-ZPass Maryland customers $40 million in toll discounts over the next five years. Customers using E-ZPass Maryland save 25 percent or more on Maryland tolls. At the Bay Bridge, the savings increases to 37.5 percent, or $2.50 for an E-ZPass customer versus $4.00 using cash.

In addition, the MDTA will replace nearly 400,000 aged transponders that are currently in circulation at no cost to customers. Anyone who bought a transponder in 2018 will be issued a credit of $7.50 as long as the account is registered and in good standing. Customers who bought a transponder this calendar year will see the $7.50 credit on their accounts in the next several weeks.



Additional E-ZPass benefits include an enhanced customer experience at toll plazas, time savings when traveling, improved air quality by lowering emissions, and by far, the most efficient toll payment method. The 2015 Toll Roll Back Plan also eliminated the $1.50 monthly account maintenance fee, and in , the MDTA unveiled its new E-ZPass Maryland mobile website, providing customers with another way to access to their accounts.



Financed solely by toll revenue, the MDTA is the state agency that finances, owns, operates, and maintains the state’s eight toll facilities.