Building Partially Collapses in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.

The partial collapse happened Tuesday evening, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

Officials said a small section of the south wall had already collapsed inside the building on Monday night.

Larger sections of the north, south and west walls caused Wednesday's partial street closure while engineers, property owners and city and county staff determine the best course of action in the interest of public safety.

A sign outside the Chesapeake Upholstery store, located right across the street from the collapsed building read, "Please, take it down." Owner Floyd Elzey worries about business at his store.

"I don't want to see this street blocked off for years or months at a time. It really kills business when we don't have the street open and, being self-employed, we need the business," Elzey said.



One city official tells WBOC the wood and brick building lacked a roof and was exposed to rain, which may have caused the collapse.

As cars turned left and right away from police blockades on Wednesday, some people and drivers say it's an inconvenience.



"It has become a real problem getting here through town on this road that goes right through town," Terry Keeger of Cambridge said.



WBOC reached out to the building's owner, an organization called Historic Cambridge Incorporated but was told there was no comment at the time. However, the organization's former president, Farrell McCoy, says the building is extremely important, including historic value, and should be saved.

The City does not know when the blockades will be taken down but hopes to reach a decision on what happens next to the building within the next 48 hours.

Cambridge City Council will host an open session Thursday afternoon so that the public can weigh in on what happens to the building.