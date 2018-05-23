End of an Era: Dr. Barry Tull Retires as Worcester Prep Headmaster With Wife, Diane

BERLIN, Md.- After more than three decades, Dr. Barry Tull and his wife, Diane are retiring from Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin.

With many feeling bittersweet about their departure, Tull says it's been a difficult decision.

"I've toyed with it for a few years, I've got six grandchildren, all of whom live out of town and I've had a lot of trouble keeping up with their activities. I've missed a lot of things they did so I think that had to be the primary driver," he said.

The couple has worked alongside each other for the last 33 years after Tull became headmaster.

"My wife has been with the school, I guess it's been 37 years now. She actually inherited me. She was the administrative assistant for the founding headmaster. So when I became headmaster in '85, we had to decide whether we could work together and I guess we have for the last 33 years," Tull said.

He says he knows this fall won't be easy for either of them.

"Since I was about age 5, I've had my life governed by a school schedule and I'm not sure what it's going to be like next September to be sitting at home and school's starting everywhere and I'm still at home," Tull said.

But the change won't just be an adjustment for the couple. Teachers, parents, alumni and students notice the change when walking in the halls.

"I think what he would probably like us to notice is nothing. That everything has been handed off nice and smoothly. But without seeing his face or Diane's face it's definitely going to be different, because it's been part of the fixture for the past 48 years," longtime teacher Tom Westcott said.

Tull says it's those that have joined him within the school that he will miss the most.

"I've been thinking about this a lot. And I think it's the relationships. It's all the people you've gotten to know over the years. The families that have had two or three or four children come to the school," Tull said.

The Tull's say they plan to stay busy after retirement with trips to see their grandchildren.

Randall Brown, from Christchurch, Virginia, will assume the role of headmaster for the next upcoming school year at Worcester Prep.