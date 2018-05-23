Police Still Searching for Missing Rehoboth Beach Man

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are continuing their search for a Rehoboth Beach man reported as missing two weeks ago.

An active Gold Alert was issued for Edwin Anno, who was reportedly last seen just before 10 p.m.

Anno is described as 6-foot-tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in People Memorial Park in Rehoboth Beach, headed eastbound on foot. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Troopers have been unable to make contact with Anno to check on his welfare. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and there is a real concern for his safety and welfare, according to police.

Anyone with information on Anno's whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.