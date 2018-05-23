Police Investigate Deadly Denton Crash

DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash in Caroline County.

The accident near New Bridge and Asbury roads in Denton killed one woman and sent three other people to shock trauma.

According to police, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on New Bridge Road toward Denton when the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Emmit Pierce, allegedly crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. His Jeep struck a Toyota Camry head-on. Investigators believe the Jeep overturned and subsequently hit a GMC 2500 pickup truck, which was also traveling west on New Bridge Road.

A passenger in the Camry, identified as 45-year-old Le Hong Thi Nguyen of Denton, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Pierce and the driver and second passenger of the Camry were flown to shock trauma. The driver and passenger of the pickup were not injured.

Charges against Pierce are pending the outcome of the investigation.