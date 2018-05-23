Police Investigate Deadly Denton Crash

DENTON, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash in Caroline County.
The accident near New Bridge and Asbury roads in Denton killed one woman and sent three other people to shock trauma.
According to police, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on New Bridge Road toward Denton when the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Emmit Pierce, allegedly crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. His Jeep struck a Toyota Camry head-on. Investigators believe the Jeep overturned and subsequently hit a GMC 2500 pickup truck, which was also traveling west on New Bridge Road.
A passenger in the Camry, identified as 45-year-old Le Hong Thi Nguyen of Denton, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Pierce and the driver and second passenger of the Camry were flown to shock trauma. The driver and passenger of the pickup were not injured.
Charges against Pierce are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Friday, May 25 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:38:08 GMT
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating suma cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary student.More
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary studentMore