Rabies Clinic Coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Health Department is sponsoring a rabies clinic.

On May 24, dogs and cats can be brought to the Salisbury Moose Lodge for vaccinations.

Owners should bring a previous rabies vaccination certificate in order to obtain 3-year shots. Otherwise, 1-year shots will be given. Pets must also be brought by a responsible adult. Dogs must be secured on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.

Maryland law requires all dogs and cats four months of age or older to be adequately vaccinated against rabies.

The cost is $10 per animal, cash only. The event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.