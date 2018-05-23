Fuel Surcharge to Ride Cape May-Lewes Ferry Starts in June

LEWES, Del.- Riding the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in June will be more expensive as the Delaware River and Bay Authority said the ferry will begin implementing a fuel surcharge.

Starting June 1, riders will have to pay a surcharge of $1 per vehicle trip through June 30. This comes in response to rising fuel costs and the surcharge is designed to pass along some of these costs to the passenger. The organization says this charge is for vehicles only -- passengers will not have to pay a separate surcharge.

“Fuel prices have increased significantly for the Cape May – Lewes Ferry this year," said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. "The surcharge is tied directly to the price of fuel and the Ferry will continue to absorb the majority of the increase in fuel costs, thus sharing only a small portion of these increased costs with our customers.”

Gehrke said that the ferry service will not place a surcharge fee on reservations already made. The surcharge works on a month-to-month basis, and will fluctuate as the price of fuel shifts.

The last time a fuel surcharge was implemented was March 2014.