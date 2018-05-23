Raccoon in Salisbury Tests Positive for Rabies

SALISBURY, Md.- A raccoon found in Salisbury has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon, which was found on South Park Drive, was sent to a Maryland laboratory for testing. The positive results were received Tuesday.

According to the Wicomico County Health Department, the raccoon did not come in contact with any people or domestic animals.

Rabies is a virus with a 100 percent fatality rate when left untreated. The health department recommends the following precautions to protect yourself from exposure to rabies:

Report any sick or strange acting wildlife

Vaccinate pets and livestock. Maryland law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age. Vaccinating your domestic animal not only provides protection for the animal, but vaccinated pets act as a barrier to keep the rabies virus from spreading between wild animals and people.

Do not feed wildlife or stray animals and discourage them from seeking food near your home.

Do not feed strays.

Do not approach an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Keep garbage cans tightly covered and avoid storing any food outside.

Children should be instructed to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.

If any pet that is not vaccinated comes in contact with rabid or suspected rabies the pet must be quarantined for six months.

Vaccinated pets that come in contact with rabid or suspected rabies animal must be given a booster rabies vaccination within five days of the contact.

All animal bites or scratches should be reported to the health department by calling 410-546-4446 during business hours and 410-543-6996 after hours.