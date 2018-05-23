Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning.

Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the rezoning sought by landowners Bob and Cathy Murphy could be used to create an entrance along Milford Neck Road to property off Route 1 that was already rezoned from Agricultural Conservation to General Business.

An attorney representing the Murphys did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, though the Bob Murphy has argued during public hearings in favor of rezoning the land because of the opportunity to redevelop it, especially in light of the DE Turf Sports Complex coming to the area and the ongoing construction of the South Frederica Interchange along Route 1.

The couple sought to rezone the entire 25 acres last year and got conditional approval so long as a portion of the property would be subdivided and deed restricted to remain in its current zoning.

The latest proposal would see that remaining section rezoned.

Some neighbors have spoken out against the proposed rezonings, saying they believe allowing the land to be sold and commercially developed would ruin the character of the rural community.