Delaware Lawmakers Propose Bonuses on Top of Pay Raises

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Members of the Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee have approved spending $23 million to give state employees $500 bonuses next year, on top of pay raises proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney.

Tuesday's vote came as committee members began drafting a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Carney has proposed spending another $26 million on 2 percent pay raises for school teachers and $1,000 pay increases for other state employees.

That does not include $13 million for contractually obligated pay raises for certain employees. Carney in January proposed an operating budget 3.5 percent higher than this year's budget.

Since then, revenue estimates have increased by $180 million, leaving lawmakers more money to dole out, but budget writers agreed Tuesday to set aside $46 million and not spend it next year.