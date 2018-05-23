Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public Schoo - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

Posted: May 23, 2018 10:30 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- AAfter pleading with the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into its own hands to help back the superintendent's initiatives. 

An inaugural event was held Wednesday night to kick off fundraising goals for the Wicomico Education Foundation.  Members of the Greater Salisbury Commitee, Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce, government and business leaders came out to show their support for Superintendent Donna Hanlin's "Imagine 2022" plan. 

"Our public education system is the number one economic engine and the number economic driver in our county," President and CEO of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Bill Chambers said. 

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day added, "You know that if we do not take education seriously enough in this community, we are not going to be great."

Susan Purnell, who is the foundation's chair, says they already have $16,000 to start with the hopes of funding Hanlin's four key initiatives. 

"She's got the great ideas. And there's a whole lot of need, we just have to come up with the funds to fulfill some of those needs," Purnell said. 

Hanlin said she is so grateful for the community going the extra mile to make sure her visions become realities. 

"You know I heard early on when I came in as superintendent how important it was to the community for there to be a plan, for there to be a vision for how to move the school system forward. Rather than just continuing to ask for money, just to throw money at education," Hanlin said. 

With the county budget still under review, Council President John Cannon says the council is doing its best to figure out what it can do to help with the community's requests. 

"What we have to remember is council does represent the community, so when you get voices that tell you this is what their concerns are, you really try to take that into consideration to see what you can do to make that happen," Cannon said. 

The foundation will be accepting donations on its website

