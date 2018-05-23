Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers.

"We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe than sorry," said Ocean City Engineer Terry McGean.

The town says it is putting up gates at 10 different boardwalk entrances. The steel gates will only allow entry for first responders and maintenance crews.

Visitors say seeing the barriers makes them feel a lot safer



"I'm glad they are there for safety reasons, people are driving their cars and vans into crowds of people," says Susan Moore.

The town says the project has a preliminary cost of $1.2 million.

The town says the current barriers are a temporary fixture. Town officials say the permanent barriers will fit right in with the aesthetics of the resort town.



