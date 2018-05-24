Space Station Accepts Special Delivery From Virginia

The Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/WBOC)- The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station's U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up.

The astronauts will unload the food, equipment and science experiments, then fill the capsule with trash for a fiery re-entry in several weeks.

Six men call the space station home: three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese. Three of them will return to Earth in just over a week.