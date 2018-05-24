26 Maryland Parks and Playgrounds Receive $2.5M in Funding

|
Municipality
|
Project
|
Project Details
|
Cost
|
Accident
|
Town Park West Upgrades
|
Replace existing underutilized volleyball court with a basketball court.
|
$20,000
|
Baltimore City
|
Playground Surfacing Improvements
|
Replace safety surface at two playgrounds
|
$115,000
|
Bowie
|
White Marsh Playground Replacement
|
Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing.
|
$275,000
|
Burkittsville
|
Burkittsville Memorial Park Improvements
|
Purchase and installation of playground equipment and safety surfacing.
|
$83,230
|
Centreville
|
Wharf Park Playground Improvements
|
Purchase and install playground equipment and safety surface.
|
$198,430
|
Chestertown
|
Louisa d’Andelot Carpenter Park Improvements
|
Rehabilitate existing recreation area including: walking path, road and parking, half basketball court, pavilion, play equipment, park amenities and lighting.
|
$138,400
|
Cumberland
|
Constitution Park Improvements
|
Construct improvements to existing marbles courts and renovate the restrooms and walking paths to enhance Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.
|
$179,000
|
Delmar
|
Mason-Dixon Sports Complex – Lighting
|
Install stadium lighting for softball field.
|
$104,000
|
Elkton
|
Meadow Park Lighting Project
|
Upgrade 20+ year old lighting and electrical service to football field.
|
$210,000
|
Frederick City
|
Stonegate Park Basketball Court Improvements
|
Renovate existing 20+ year old basketball court and purchase and install basketball goals.
|
$84,000
|
Friendsville
|
Community Park Improvements
|
Repair the tennis court, upgrade the walking trail and install a picnic table and trash containers.
|
$32,910
|
Frostburg
|
Glendening Park Improvements
|
Renovate restrooms and basketball court and construct an arboretum.
|
$33,200
|
Glenarden
|
Martin Luther King Community Park Renovation Phase 2
|
Purchase and install new playground equipment, gazebo, game tables, outdoor exercise equipment, solar lighting and trash receptacles.
|
$182,000
|
Goldsboro
|
Goldsboro Community Park Improvements
|
Replace multipurpose court, fencing and pathways.
|
$170,186
|
Hampstead
|
Hampstead Panther Park Basketball Court
|
Construction of a half basketball court and the purchase and installation of grills.
|
$48,203
|
Kensington
|
Picnic Pavilion at St. Paul Park
|
Purchase and install a new picnic shelter with two picnic tables, a trash/recycling station and grill.
|
$33,779
|
La Plata
|
Tilghman Lake Exercise Stations
|
Purchase and install additional exercise stations around the lake.
|
$28,000
|
Laytonsville
|
Dolores R. Miller Park
|
Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing, gazebo, picnic tables, bike rack and signage to establish a new park.
|
$67,362
|
North Beach
|
Callis Park Improvements
|
Purchase and install new playground equipment, benches, bike racks and other amenities.
|
$79,534
|
Perryville
|
Perryville Community Park Improvements
|
Resurface 20+ year old tennis and basketball courts. Pave 0.3 miles of trail in park.
|
$45,300
|
Preston
|
James T. Wright Park Improvements
|
Construct pathways, additional parking and meditation areas and purchase and install instructional signs for existing exercise equipment.
|
$48,485
|
Rock Hall
|
Town Ballfield – New Playground
|
Purchase and install a new playground and safety surface.
|
$74,500
|
Rockville
|
Wootton’s Mill Park Aintree Drive Playground
|
Purchase and install a new playground, picnic table, benches, trash cans and construct a new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible path.
|
$94,065
|
Salisbury
|
Waterside Park Improvements
|
Construct a new multi-use playing field and a new 50 space parking lot.
|
$120,500
|
Sharptown
|
Cherry Beach Area Pavilion Improvements
|
Replace pavilion roof and purchase and install benches and picnic tables.
|
$13,463
|
Vienna
|
Basketball Court and Playground
|
Pave existing basketball court and purchase and install 3 freestanding playground rockers.
|
$21,453