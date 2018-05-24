26 Maryland Parks and Playgrounds Receive $2.5M in Funding - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

26 Maryland Parks and Playgrounds Receive $2.5M in Funding

Posted: May 24, 2018
(Photo credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources) (Photo credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the awarding of 26 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program grants – totaling $2.5 million – to local municipalities across the state.

From new playground equipment in Bowie and softball field lights in Delmar to tennis court repairs in Friendsville and new basketball courts in Vienna, the program provides state funding for the creation, enhancement and renovation of local recreational amenities and facilities in Maryland’s incorporated cities and towns.

The following Community Parks and Playgrounds Program projects were included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget and will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval:

Municipality

Project

Project Details

Cost

Accident

Town Park West Upgrades

Replace existing underutilized volleyball court with a basketball court.

$20,000

Baltimore City

Playground Surfacing Improvements

Replace safety surface at two playgrounds

$115,000

Bowie

White Marsh Playground Replacement

Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing.

$275,000

Burkittsville

Burkittsville Memorial Park Improvements

Purchase and installation of playground equipment and safety surfacing.

$83,230

Centreville

Wharf Park Playground Improvements

Purchase and install playground equipment and safety surface.

$198,430

Chestertown

Louisa d’Andelot Carpenter Park Improvements

Rehabilitate existing recreation area including: walking path, road and parking, half basketball court, pavilion, play equipment, park amenities and lighting.

$138,400

Cumberland

Constitution Park Improvements

Construct improvements to existing marbles courts and renovate the restrooms and walking paths to enhance Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.

$179,000

Delmar

Mason-Dixon Sports Complex – Lighting

Install stadium lighting for softball field.

$104,000

Elkton

Meadow Park Lighting Project

Upgrade 20+ year old lighting and electrical service to football field.

$210,000

Frederick City

Stonegate Park Basketball Court Improvements

Renovate existing 20+ year old basketball court and purchase and install basketball goals.

$84,000

Friendsville

Community Park Improvements

Repair the tennis court, upgrade the walking trail and install a picnic table and trash containers.

$32,910

Frostburg

Glendening Park Improvements

Renovate restrooms and basketball court and construct an arboretum.

$33,200

Glenarden

Martin Luther King Community Park Renovation Phase 2

Purchase and install new playground equipment, gazebo, game tables, outdoor exercise equipment, solar lighting and trash receptacles.

$182,000

Goldsboro

Goldsboro Community Park Improvements

Replace multipurpose court, fencing and pathways.

$170,186

Hampstead

Hampstead Panther Park Basketball Court

Construction of a half basketball court and the purchase and installation of grills.

$48,203

Kensington

Picnic Pavilion at St. Paul Park

Purchase and install a new picnic shelter with two picnic tables, a trash/recycling station and grill.

$33,779

La Plata

Tilghman Lake Exercise Stations

Purchase and install additional exercise stations around the lake.

$28,000

Laytonsville

Dolores R. Miller Park

Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing, gazebo, picnic tables, bike rack and signage to establish a new park.

$67,362

North Beach

Callis Park Improvements

Purchase and install new playground equipment, benches, bike racks and other amenities.

$79,534

Perryville

Perryville Community Park Improvements

Resurface 20+ year old tennis and basketball courts. Pave 0.3 miles of trail in park.

$45,300

Preston

James T. Wright Park Improvements

Construct pathways, additional parking and meditation areas and purchase and install instructional signs for existing exercise equipment.

$48,485

Rock Hall

Town Ballfield – New Playground

Purchase and install a new playground and safety surface.

$74,500

Rockville

Wootton’s Mill Park Aintree Drive Playground

Purchase and install a new playground, picnic table, benches, trash cans and construct a new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible path.

$94,065

Salisbury

Waterside Park Improvements

Construct a new multi-use playing field and a new 50 space parking lot.

$120,500

Sharptown

Cherry Beach Area Pavilion Improvements

Replace pavilion roof and purchase and install benches and picnic tables.

$13,463

Vienna

Basketball Court and Playground

Pave existing basketball court and purchase and install 3 freestanding playground rockers.

$21,453

The department is now accepting grant applications from cities and towns looking to enhance or rehabilitate local parks and playgrounds in their communities. Applications for Fiscal Year 2020 funding are due Aug. 15, 2018.

