26 Maryland Parks and Playgrounds Receive $2.5M in Funding

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the awarding of 26 Community Parks and Playgrounds Program grants – totaling $2.5 million – to local municipalities across the state.

From new playground equipment in Bowie and softball field lights in Delmar to tennis court repairs in Friendsville and new basketball courts in Vienna, the program provides state funding for the creation, enhancement and renovation of local recreational amenities and facilities in Maryland’s incorporated cities and towns.

The following Community Parks and Playgrounds Program projects were included in Gov. Larry Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2019 budget and will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval:

Municipality Project Project Details Cost Accident Town Park West Upgrades Replace existing underutilized volleyball court with a basketball court. $20,000 Baltimore City Playground Surfacing Improvements Replace safety surface at two playgrounds $115,000 Bowie White Marsh Playground Replacement Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing. $275,000 Burkittsville Burkittsville Memorial Park Improvements Purchase and installation of playground equipment and safety surfacing. $83,230 Centreville Wharf Park Playground Improvements Purchase and install playground equipment and safety surface. $198,430 Chestertown Louisa d’Andelot Carpenter Park Improvements Rehabilitate existing recreation area including: walking path, road and parking, half basketball court, pavilion, play equipment, park amenities and lighting. $138,400 Cumberland Constitution Park Improvements Construct improvements to existing marbles courts and renovate the restrooms and walking paths to enhance Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility. $179,000 Delmar Mason-Dixon Sports Complex – Lighting Install stadium lighting for softball field. $104,000 Elkton Meadow Park Lighting Project Upgrade 20+ year old lighting and electrical service to football field. $210,000 Frederick City Stonegate Park Basketball Court Improvements Renovate existing 20+ year old basketball court and purchase and install basketball goals. $84,000 Friendsville Community Park Improvements Repair the tennis court, upgrade the walking trail and install a picnic table and trash containers. $32,910 Frostburg Glendening Park Improvements Renovate restrooms and basketball court and construct an arboretum. $33,200 Glenarden Martin Luther King Community Park Renovation Phase 2 Purchase and install new playground equipment, gazebo, game tables, outdoor exercise equipment, solar lighting and trash receptacles. $182,000 Goldsboro Goldsboro Community Park Improvements Replace multipurpose court, fencing and pathways. $170,186 Hampstead Hampstead Panther Park Basketball Court Construction of a half basketball court and the purchase and installation of grills. $48,203 Kensington Picnic Pavilion at St. Paul Park Purchase and install a new picnic shelter with two picnic tables, a trash/recycling station and grill. $33,779 La Plata Tilghman Lake Exercise Stations Purchase and install additional exercise stations around the lake. $28,000 Laytonsville Dolores R. Miller Park Purchase and install new playground equipment and safety surfacing, gazebo, picnic tables, bike rack and signage to establish a new park. $67,362 North Beach Callis Park Improvements Purchase and install new playground equipment, benches, bike racks and other amenities. $79,534 Perryville Perryville Community Park Improvements Resurface 20+ year old tennis and basketball courts. Pave 0.3 miles of trail in park. $45,300 Preston James T. Wright Park Improvements Construct pathways, additional parking and meditation areas and purchase and install instructional signs for existing exercise equipment. $48,485 Rock Hall Town Ballfield – New Playground Purchase and install a new playground and safety surface. $74,500 Rockville Wootton’s Mill Park Aintree Drive Playground Purchase and install a new playground, picnic table, benches, trash cans and construct a new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible path. $94,065 Salisbury Waterside Park Improvements Construct a new multi-use playing field and a new 50 space parking lot. $120,500 Sharptown Cherry Beach Area Pavilion Improvements Replace pavilion roof and purchase and install benches and picnic tables. $13,463 Vienna Basketball Court and Playground Pave existing basketball court and purchase and install 3 freestanding playground rockers. $21,453

The department is now accepting grant applications from cities and towns looking to enhance or rehabilitate local parks and playgrounds in their communities. Applications for Fiscal Year 2020 funding are due Aug. 15, 2018.