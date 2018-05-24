Terwilliger Appointed US Attorney on Interim Basis
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP)- Attorney General Jeff Sessions has appointed Zach Terwilliger to serve on an interim basis as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The Alexandria-based office has a high profile within the Justice Department. It handles numerous terrorism and espionage cases. Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is scheduled to go on trial there in July.
Virginia's senators have recommended Terwilliger for the post, but he has not yet been nominated by President Trump. If nominated, he would require confirmation in the U.S. Senate.
Thursday's appointment remains in effect for 120 days. Any extension beyond that would require approval from the district's chief judge.
Terwilliger began his career as an intern in Alexandria and later prosecuted cases there. He has also served as counsel to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The Cygnus capsule prepares to dock to the International Space Station, Thursday, May 24, 2018. The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. (NASA via AP)
The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.More
