Dover Police Arrest Man for Chasing Kids With Pellet Gun

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a man for accused of chasing five kids with a pellet gun that reportedly looked like a handgun.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Whatcoat Drive after a parent reported the incident, claiming that 36-year-old Russell Ewell Jr. was chasing the children, who range in age from 6-14, with a handgun.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and observed what appeared to be a black handgun in Ewell’s possession and observed him chasing the children as well, according to police.

When police made contact with Ewell, they located a black Smith and Wesson pellet gun inside the home he was in. The gun did not have any markings to indicate that it was not a real handgun, police said.

Ewell was taken into custody without incident and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $20,000 secured bond on the following offenses: five counts of aggravated menacing, five counts of terroristic threatening, possession of deadly weapon by person prohibited and possession of deadly weapon during commission of felony.