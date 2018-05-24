Salisbury Dog Tests Positive for Rabies After Attacking Raccoon

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico County Health Department said Thursday that a dog has tested positive for rabies after it came in contact with a raccoon.

The dog was located on East Isabella Street in Salisbury. According to the health department, the dog was sent for testing after it began showing neurological symptoms. Health officials said the dog had killed a raccoon and it wasn't vaccinated, but they said they don't believe any other domestic animal or human was exposed to the virus.

The Wicomico County Health Department reminds the community that rabies has a 100% fatality rate among all mammals, including humans, if it goes untreated. They ask that people report any sick or strange acting wildlife, vaccinate pets, and to not approach wildlife acting oddly.