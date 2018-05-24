Slaughter Beach Water Advisory Lifted

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- A water quality advisory has been lifted for Slaughter Beach.

The advisory went into effect Wednesday after a bacteria test showed results above the recreational water quality standard, WBOC previously reported.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, migrating shorebirds have been leaving their droppings along the Delaware Bay coast, which contain the same fecal indicator bacteria used to test recreational water quality. Increased rainfall can result in these indicator bacteria washing into shore waters.