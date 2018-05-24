Salisbury Bypass Lanes North of Route 50 Open

SALISBURY, Md.- Memorial Day may be the unofficial start of summer, but it's definitely the official start of summer traffic. To help make the drive to the beach a little easier, the Maryland State Highway Administration opened up all lanes north of Route 50 on the Salisbury Bypass Thursday afternoon.

The orange cones have been stacked and put away, clearing up traffic lanes for the first time since 2016. Now, drivers on the Salisbury bypass will not have to deal with median crossovers and several miles of barrier walls.

Some drivers who use the road are relieved the traffic will finally be flowing like normal.

"It's going to be a lot better because you don't have to leave early and there's more lanes and you can get where you're going with this crazy traffic," Traci Short explained.

Others agreed, and mentioned the work SHA is doing is tedious.

"When you're working on something that has to last decades, you have to be careful about what you do, you can't rush it," Barry Bratten said.

But some drivers think the road to completion has been a bumpy ride.

"There's roads here, the road's there, this is tore up...the construction has been going on forever," Josh Nichols said.

Clark Bullard, a Salisbury native, takes his motorcycle to work in Ocean City nearly every day. But he explained lately he's been taking alternative roads because he doesn't feel completely safe.

"With all the congestion definitely not safe at all, and even before they did the work I didn't feel safe on that highway because there was a lot of bad spots in the highway that would affect the way a motorcycle would ride," Bullard said.

SHA has been working for the past two years to rehab 11 bridges along with work on the bypass. And although the lanes north of 50 are open, the lanes south still need to be worked on.



"We're going to have some temporary lane closures in the coming weeks to wrap everything up. This project is not done yet, but in a couple weeks, by mid to late June we'll have everything done," said Bob Rager, an SHA spokesperson.