NPS Releases Results of Assateague Island Horse Census
Posted:
May 24, 2018 4:56 PM
Updated:
BERLIN, Md.- The National Park Service has completed its May 2018 population census of wild horses on Assateague Island.
The total population of the Maryland herd is currently at 91 horses, including 21 stallions and 60 mares. One foal, a filly, was born the first week of April.
Two horses -- "Madeline Rose" and "Dr. Jay" have died since the last census in March, according to NPS.
A full census of the Maryland horse population is completed six times per year during February, March, May, July, September and November. During each census, horses are identified by their distinguishing characteristics, mapped and counted. Individual horses that are not seen during multiple census periods are presumed dead, NPS said.
The goal is to track the overall population dynamics of the herd in support of the long term fertility control program that was initiated in 1994.
