Delaware State University Begins Demolition of Laws Hall

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State University on Thursday morning began a two-week demolition of Laws Hall, a historic residence hall on campus that is being torn down to make way for a modern dormitory building for students.

Workers with construction equipment began peeling away the building's structure on Thursday and removing the steel frame inside the building, which is 56 years old and did not even have air conditioning when it housed students as recently as this past semester.

DSU is demolishing Laws and Tubman halls to make room for a new 200,000-square-foot residence hall. The largest such building in school history, it will have more than 600 beds.

The new building is set to open in 2019.