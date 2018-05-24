Cambridge Votes to Demolish Collapsed Building

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Cambridge City Council has unanimously voted to demolish a building that partially collapsed on the 500 block of Race Street. Parts started falling on Monday and more came crumbling down Tuesday night. The decision to demolish the structure will cost the city roughly $250,000.

It's a blow to Brett Summers, a contractor working with the owner and organization, Historic Cambridge Incorporated, to restore the building. It's a loss for Cambridge's tourism and economy, according to Summers.

"It's going to be a hole in the street. It's disappointing," Summers said.

But after years of waiting and now a threat to public safety, the Cambridge City Council said enough was enough. Commissioner LaShon Foster said it was time for the building to go.

"It sometimes comes to a point where, unfortunately, we have to let go of things you don't want to let go," Foster said.

But for Floyd Elzey, whose business sits right across the street from the building, letting go was no problem.

"I'm very happy," Elzey said. "It's been going on for way too many years and I'm just ecstatic that the council has seen it and they thought about local businesses."

According to Historic Cambridge Incorporated, the three-story building was once home to the Eastern Shore's first wholesale grocery store. It later became a furniture store and finally an apartment building in the early 2000s.

Some people, like Elzey, say they'd like to see the space turn into a parking lot.

Summers says he intends to take legal action to see if he can have the council's decision reconsidered.

The city intends to demolish the building sometime next week.