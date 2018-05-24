Ocean City Making Improvements to Caroline Street After Complaints

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is looking to make some improvements to the Caroline Street Station area after neighbors and business owners voiced their concerns for a group that gathers there.

A group of about six homeless people congregate in that area every day and Communications Manager Jessica Waters says their behavior is the issue.

"It was bothering people whether it was the drinking in public, or the bad language, or just the general loitering or harassing of people in that area. So I do think the lighting along with the other changes we're going to make is going to make a huge issue with the behavior that's taking place," Waters said.

Waters says the town plans to put up extra lighting to discourage some of the activity there as well as remove some seating in that section of the boardwalk. Any benches that will remain in the area will also have dividers put up in the center to make it harder for people to lay and sleep on them.

Robert Hryczaniuk says he walks along that part of the boardwalk every day. He can't help but notice the group when passing the stage area.

"As I'm walking down the boardwalk I do notice the homeless stationed around the bathrooms," Hryczaniuk said.

But Mark Martin is a part of the group without a home, who says it's just where they all ended up.

"I don't know for what reason, everybody who seems to be down on their luck and have nowhere to go, end up here," Martin said.

He says although he knows the town is trying to help, he doesn't think it will fix the homeless issues in Ocean City.

"The town is trying to help somewhat. I mean, I don't think they're against us. I know they think, they want to get rid of the problem. Nobody wants to see a homeless problem, I understand that, but at the same time we're going to have to deal with it and figure out how to deal with it the right way," Martin said.

Waters says the town is considering an ordinance that would make it illegal to sleep in public places, but it hasn't been discussed in detail yet.

The town hopes to have the light and bench improvements completed by June.