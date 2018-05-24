New Kayak Launch Pad in Salisbury Hopes to Get the Community Outdoors

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury opened its new kayak launch pad on Thursday afternoon at the Port of Salisbury Marina.

The pad provides space to put kayaks in the water before taking off into the Wicomico River. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day says it's giving the community a new way to explore outdoor leisure activities this summer.

While the launch pad does not provide kayak rentals at this point, the city says it hopes to have a new boathouse at the marina by next summer. The boathouse is set to have a paddle board company with rentals and space to store equipment inside.

Cherry Woote lives next door in the Rivers Edge Apartments. She says she loves being in the water whenever she can, but doesn't have her own gear yet.

"I would be out here probably every day, during the summer I'm like a fish so I love to be in the water," Woote said.