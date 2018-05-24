Police: Harrington Man Arrested for Stealing Copper Wire a Second Time

HARRINGTON, Del.- Delaware State Police said a Harrington man arrested for stealing copper wire from commercial irrigation systems this month was also arrested last month for the same charges.

According to police, troopers responded to the area of Brownsville and Cornish roads on May 11 for complaints of copper wire thefts. Troopers had narrowed down their search to Taylor Provanchie, 23, of Harrington, as a possible suspect in their investigation, and saw his car alongside Whiteleysburg Road while they were patrolling the area.

Provanchie was arrested and charged with violation of probation because he had been previously arrested on April 19 for stealing copper wire from commercial irrigation systems. At that time, he was released on an unsecured bond.

On Tuesday, police said they obtained warrants for Provanchie in connection to the May thefts, and they charged him with felony theft, among other charges.

Provanchie was arraigned and given an $11,300 unsecured bond, but remains held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center for violation of probation, police said.